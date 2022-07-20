Throwback: Olympian's "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a couple of notable Olympic athletes over the years.

Back in 2012, United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin was featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Coughlin, a standout swimmer for the Americans, was part of the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Coughlin is one of several notable athletes to take part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view more from her shoots here.