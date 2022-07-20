Throwback: Olympian's "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos Go Viral
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a couple of notable Olympic athletes over the years.
Back in 2012, United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin was featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Coughlin, a standout swimmer for the Americans, was part of the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.
