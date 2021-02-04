Tokyo Olympics Chief Is Under Fire For Sexist Comment

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the city of Tokyo to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics. But if there’s anyone who wishes the Olympics had already come and gone, it’s Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

Mori is under fire this week for sexist comments he allegedly made in an online meeting this week. According to Asahi Shimbun via ESPN, Mori said in a meeting with the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors that women talk too much during meetings.

“Women are very competitive,” Mori reportedly said. “When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.”

Needless to say, the comments have caused an outrage in Japan. Many are calling on him to resign from his position with the Olympics.

But Mori seems determined to stay the course. In a recent statement, he declared that he is not even thinking of resigning. He stated that he has “been working and helped devotedly for seven years” and will not step down.

“I am not thinking to resign,” Mori said. “I have been working hard and helped devotedly for seven years and I will not be stepping down.”

However, Mori did admit to making the sexist remark and apologized for making it.

“The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics,” Mori said Thursday. “I am deeply remorseful, I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings.”

Unfortunately, Mori’s comment wasn’t the first time he put his foot in his mouth. As Prime Minister of Japan from 2000 to 2001, he made a litany of statements he had to take back ranging from just plain cringey to outright offensive.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open July 23.