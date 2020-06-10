The Spun

Tyson Fury Has Bold Message For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After a gutsy draw in their first fight, undefeated boxer Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) dominated Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) in their rematch earlier this year, dealing The Bronze Bomber his first loss in a seventh round TKO.

A trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder is currently in the works, as is a future fight between Fury and heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO). But Fury is focused on his fight with Wilder, and he has a bold message for the man he beat in February.

This week Fury recorded a video announcing that a two-fight deal against Joshua has been agreed to. But it’s contingent on him beating Wilder first. To that end, he plans to “smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in.”

“I’ve just gotta smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in, in the next fight,” Fury declared. “And then we go into the Joshua fight next year… But there’s a hurdle in the road called ‘The Bronze Bomber’… and I will get onto him. I’ll knock him out and then we go on to the big fight.”

Fury said that once he defeats Wilder, the first fight against Joshua will be slated for next year.

As of writing, an exact date and venue for Fury-Wilder III has not been announced. However, fight promoter Bob Arum said this week that the target date is sometime before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is slated to fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO) for his belts.

Which fight are you more excited for: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III, or Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua?

