U.S. Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn of the United States attends a closing press conference for Team USA on day sixteen of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images,)

U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn shared some tragic personal news on social media on Saturday night.

Vonn's mother has passed away roughly one year after her ALS diagnosis.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.

If you’d like to make a donation to ALS research in my Mother’s name, please go to the link in my bio," she wrote.

Our thoughts are with Lindsey's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May her mother rest in peace