U.S. Olympian Pleads Guilty In Capitol Riot Case

A general photo of the Olympic rings.(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to reports, Keller admitted to “obstructing an official proceeding,” a felony charge that calls for a 21-to-27 month sentence under federal guidelines.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the government dropped one other felony charge and five misdemeanors against Keller.

“Prosecutors asked the judge to defer sentencing,” NBC News wrote. “They said Keller has agreed to cooperate in their investigation of the Capitol riot and could be called upon to testify in related court proceedings.”

Keller, a 39-year-old Las Vegas native, finished his swimming career with five Olympic medals, including gold at the 2004 and 2008 games in the 4×200-meter freestyle.

