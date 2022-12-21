U.S. Olympian Reveals His Son Was Hospitalized After Seizure

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The son of former U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan experienced a terrifying health scare this week.

Morgan, a former pro volleyball player, detailed the incident in a social media post on Tuesday. The couple's three-year-old son Asher was hospitalized on Monday after suffering a febrile seizure.

The ordeal hit the Millers particularly hard considering they lost their daughter Emeline in a pool accident in 2018.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we are unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took the same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to, but this time we got to leave with our child."

Thankfully, the young boy is "home and back to his normal self," Morgan shared. She also posted a picture of Asher and Bode relaxing on the couch.

Hopefully Asher does not have any further health issues and the Millers can enjoy the rest of the holidays without incident.