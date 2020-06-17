United States Track Star Suspended, Faces Possible Olympics Ban

Nearly one year ago, the world learned that one of the most talented sprinters in recent U.S. Track and Field history might not be eligible for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

However, after the postponement of the Olympics, that story somewhat disappeared from the headlines. 10 months later, U.S. star sprinter Christian Coleman is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Athletics Integrity Unit tests athletes all over the world for doping. It suspended Coleman after he missed a series of tests. Coleman issued a statement about the incident on Twitter.

The sprinter claimed he was five minutes away from his home Christmas shopping when AIU came to his door for the test. According to ESPN, “athletes are required to list their whereabouts for an hour each day when they must be available to be tested.”

Here’s more about what his means for Coleman, via ESPN:

The AIU updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension to include Coleman, hours after the American sprinter revealed details of the case. He is temporarily banned from competition until a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

Coleman is the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash.

With the Olympics postponed, it looks like his future at the 2020 Olympics in 2021 could be in jeopardy.

The former Volunteers star won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash in his final year at Tennessee.