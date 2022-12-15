USA Basketball Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: The official Tokyo 2020 Olympic basketball lays on the court during a Men's Preliminary Round Group A game between the United States and Iran on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 28, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Legendary women's basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Wednesday. She was 79.

Moore compiled a 436-196 record over more than two decades as a head coach at Cal State Fullerton and UCLA. She also won a pair of AIAW national championships.

A Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, Moore also was an assistant coach for the United States' gold medal team at the 1975 Pan American Games and served as an assistant for the teams that won silver at the 1973 World University Games and 1976 Summer Olympics.

USA Basketball paid tribute to Moore in a tweet this afternoon.

"USA Basketball honors the life & legacy of Billie Moore, who was the first U.S. Olympic Women's coach in 1976 & led the USA to a silver medal," the tweet read. "Her storied career spanned 4 decades. We are proud to have been part of her journey. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Billie's family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Coach.