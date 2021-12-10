USA Basketball Reportedly Decides On Next Head Coach

Team USA will have a new man at the helm to lead them on future Olympic basketball and FIBA World Cup tournaments. Today, we learned who that man will be.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is set to be named the next national team coach. A formal announcement is reportedly expected “in the near future.”

Kerr isn’t the only big name joining Team USA though. He reportedly will have a stacked assistant coaching staff as well.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few are expected to join Kerr’s staff. Spoelstra was previously a reported candidate for the top job.

USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Team USA had an uneven spell with Gregg Popovich as their head coach. Though they won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, they had their worst finish at the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

Grant Hill took over as Team USA’s managing director earlier this year and pledged change. So it was no surprise that Popovich was relieved of his duties even after winning gold.

Steve Kerr has a proven track record in the NBA with three NBA titles and a Coach of the Year award. He was an assistant to Popovich during the Olympics.

Is Kerr the right choice for the Team USA head coaching job?