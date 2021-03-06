On Friday afternoon, the sporting world learned that a legendary figure in United States Olympic history passed away.

Mark Pavelich, a former NHL standout and member of the “Miracle on Ice” USA hockey Olympic team, reportedly passed away earlier this week. He was 63 years old.

Pavelich died at Eagle’s Healing Nest, a treatment facility in Minnesota, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. A report from the Star Tribune revealed he received mental health treatment from there over the past few months.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich,” USA Hockey said in a short statement following his passing. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends.”

Pavelich reached the pinnacle of success with the U.S. Hockey team during the 1980 Olympics. Unfortunately, following his athletic success, he struggled with off-ice issues.

In 2019, Pavelich was charged with felony assault for allegedly beating his neighbor with a metal pole, fracturing several bones in the process. He was found mentally unfit for trial by a judge, who ordered him committed to a state-operated secure treatment facility.

According to the Star Tribune, Pavelich showed progress and was moved to a less restrictive treatment facility. He was there until his death this week.

Pavelich played seven NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks. He last appeared in an NHL game in 1992.

Pavelich totaled 329 points in 355 career games.