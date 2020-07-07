Usain Bolt Reveals Incredible Name For His Baby Daughter

Legendary Olympic runner Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl in mid-May. Today, he has revealed her name, and it couldn’t be more perfect.

Bolt posted a picture of his seven-week old daughter on Twitter moments ago. Based on the tweet, her name is “Olympic Lightning Bolt.” His last name being Bolt was already incredible, given his ability as a sprinter. Her’s honors his Olympic accomplishments, while “Lightning” as a middle name is just a serious flex.

Bolt originally announced the pregnancy back in January. He later revealed that he was set to become a “Girl Dad,” a touching reference to the late Kobe Bryant, who was the proud father of four daughters.

Usain Bolt is widely considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time. The Jamaican runner has eight Olympic gold medals, and another 11 at the World Championships. He holds world records in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4×100 meter relay events. In 2019, he casually tied John Ross’ NFL Combine 40-yard dash record, while in sweats and without wearing cleats. Back in 2018, he tried his hand at pro soccer in a lower-level Australian league and scored two goals in his debut. He’s one of the greatest athletes of all time, any way that you cut it.

Bolt shared a longer message to his partner and daughter on Instagram. It goes along with more photos from the shoot that includes the one above.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” Bolt writes in the caption. “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂.”

Congratulations to the couple on the birth of young Olympia Lightning Bolt, and their continued health.

