Usain Bolt’s “Social Distancing” Tweet Is Going Viral

Usain Bolt celebrates winning an olympic event.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt had a hilarious tweet on Sunday regarding the social distancing guidelines being followed worldwide due to COVID-19.

The fastest man on the planet became a track phenom at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bolt dominated the 100m dash, setting the then world record with a 9.69 second sprint.

At the tail-end of the race, Bolt – who was easily a few steps ahead of his competitors – broke form and put his arms out to the side in a truly iconic moment. Even the showboating didn’t stop the famous sprinter from setting a world record.

Bolt reminded us all of that iconic moment in his latest tweet on Sunday. The fastest sprinter of all-time sent out a “social distancing” meme for Easter Sunday. This is hilarious:

Amazingly enough, Bolt smashed his own 100m world record just a year later.

The Jamaican sprinter jumped out to a quick start at the 2009 World Championships en route to a 9.58 finish in the sprint – setting the world record in the process. Tyson Gay of the U.S. finished second in that iconic race with a 9.71 sprint in the 100m.

Now, Bolt continues to entertain us all, but this time it’s not on the track. The sprinter’s latest tweet is making the rounds on social media.

