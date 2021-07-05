Video: Incredible National Anthem At Olympic Send-Off Match

The U.S. women’s soccer team competed in the Olympic send-off match versus Mexico on Monday. Prior to doing so, players and fans in attendance heard an awesome rendition of the national anthem.

A 98-year-old World War II veteran, by the name of Pete DuPré, handled Monday’s national anthem duties. But not in the way you’d expect.

DuPré, with a World War II veteran hat on his head, stepped up to the microphone with a harmonica in hand. He proceeded to play an incredible rendition of the anthem with the harmonica. It was incredible, especially at his age.

Fans couldn’t help but give him a massive standing ovation when he concluded playing. Take a look.

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

It doesn’t get much better than that. To stand in the heat like he did and play the national anthem on the harmonica, at his age, is no easy task. Well done, Pete DuPré! And thank you for your service.

Monday marked U.S. women’s soccer’s final match before the Olympics begin. The team will depart for Japan for Olympic training this week.

The U.S. women’s soccer team is the overwhelming favorite to win the Olympic tournament. It’s won 43 straight matches, marking the second-longest streak in the program’s history. Plenty of eyes will be on the team when it competes in Tokyo later this month.

The U.S. women’s soccer team begins Olympic play on July 21 against Sweden.