Video Of Katie Ledecky Swimming With Chocolate Milk Is Mesmerizing

Katie Ledecky has won five Olympic gold medals in swimming, but the latest video of her in the pool might be more impressive than any of those victories.

As part of the “Got Milk” Challenge, the 23-year-old Ledecky swam a full lap in what appears to be a regulation-sized outdoor swimming pool–while balancing a cup of chocolate milk on her head. She didn’t spill a single drop.

If you need proof, watch the video below. To be honest, when we first saw it, we thought it was CGI.

“Possibly one of the best swims of my career! Open for debate,” Ledecky wrote on Twitter.

That is a pretty incredible display of form and technique. There’s a reason why Ledecky is one of the most-accomplished swimmers in American history and was the most decorated female athlete at the 2016 Olympic Games.

After 2016, Ledecky set records at Stanford University and on the world stage. She currently owns 14 world records.

All of that is awesome, but that chocolate milk trick might be the best thing she’s ever done.