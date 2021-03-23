Video Of Olympian’s Record-Breaking Weight Lift Is Going Viral

Watching competitive weightlifters toss around obscene amounts of iron will never not be awesome. The latest unreal feat comes courtesy of Olympic gold medalist Lasha Talakhadze.

Talakhadze, a native of Sachkhere, Georgia, won gold at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics with a snatch of 215 kg (474 pounds). The 6-foot-6, 372-pound behemoth outdid that performance recently.

A video of Talakhadze snatching 223 kg (491.6 pounds) is going viral on social media on Tuesday. By pulling that weight, he broke his own previous record of 220 kg.

The ease with which Talakhadze executes this lift is actually hilarious.

2016 Olympic gold medalist, world champion and generational talent Lasha Talakhadze hits the heaviest snatch ever caught on film at 223 kg (491.6 lbs). He pulls it with *ease*. Talakhadze holds the record for the lift at 220kg in competition. 📷: https://t.co/YEA6B5Aegg pic.twitter.com/c32lOO97GX — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 23, 2021

Just an unfathomable amount of weight to do anything with, let alone snatch.

The 2020 Olympic games were postponed and are set to be held this summer in Tokyo. We’d expect to see Talakhadze there.