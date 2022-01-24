Video: Olympic Skier Was Injured In Terrifying Crash

Reigning Olympic gold medalist skier Sofia Goggia suffered a serious injury in a terrifying crash over the weekend, putting her hopes of defending her Olympic title in doubt.

Goggia wrecked during a World Cup super-G event in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. As she was coming down the mountain, she lost control and did the splits before launching into the air and tumbling further down the course.

She sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg in the crash, according to an announcement from the Italian ski team.

Here’s a look at Goggia’s frightening wreck, via Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports:

Sofia Goggia won 8 of her last 9 downhills and, up until this morning, was probably the biggest Olympic gold-medal favorite in Alpine skiing. Now she has to come back from this crash, and a litany of leg injuries, in three weeks for the Olympic downhill. https://t.co/Atn4Tl9dtA pic.twitter.com/3EfatEa96u — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 23, 2022

Goggia had been on a tear leading up to this weekend’s crash. She’d won eight of her last nine downhill races and seemed well-positioned to claim another gold medal in her specialty next month at the 2022 Olympics.

Now she’ll have just a few weeks to rehab before competing in Beijing.

“I’m upset,” Goggia said after her crash, per NBC Sports. “It’s not a break that I needed in such an important time of the season but I’m already going to start physical therapy in the coming hours, with the aim of trying to defend the Olympic title in the event that I love most.”

Goggia will start physical rehab on Monday and hopes to return for the Olympic downhill event, scheduled to start on Feb. 15. According to NBC Sports, she’ll need to enter at least one downhill training session on Feb. 12, 13 or 14 to compete in the final event.

Goggia, 29, won the gold medal in the downhill at 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. To repeat, she’ll need to overcome an extremely serious injury in just three weeks time.