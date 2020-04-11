Video: Olympic Swimmer’s At-Home Workout Is Insane

The sporting world has been on hold for over a month due to health concerns around the globe.

Most sports organizations have either postponed or canceled their seasons. Even the biggest sporting even in the world wasn’t immune to being rescheduled.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee revealed the 2020 Olympics would not go on as scheduled. Instead, the even was postponed until 2021.

With the Olympics officially postponed for a full year, athletes from around the world have more time to train. Unfortunately, most athletes don’t have access to training facilities.

With that in mind, athletes around the world are taking their at-home workouts to the next level. Russian Olympic swimmer Yuliya Efimova took the game up a notch this week with her workout.

In a video she posted to her Instagram account, Efimova laid down on her kitchen counter with someone holding her feet.

She mimed swimming with her full torso off of the counter – something most of us wouldn’t be able to do.

Check it out.

Efimova made a controversial appearance at the 2016 Olympics where she took home two silver medals.

It looks like she’ll be ready to go when the 2020 Olympics kicks off from Japan next summer in 2021.