Watch: French Skier’s Insane Crash Save Is Going Viral

Skiing offers some of the most dangerous situations athletes can possibly find themselves in. But one French skier found a way to turn a potential disaster into a highlight move.

During Sunday’s Alpine World Ski Championships, French skier Maxence Muzaton was going 70 miles per hour when danger struck. He wiped out on a turn and seemed poised to crash onto the slope.

But with some incredible dexterity, Muzaton reversed his footing and landed on his feet in a 180-degree turn. He then spun himself around brilliantly to straighten up.

Muzaton had to stop though. He went off the course and stopped to catch his breath. No doubt his life flashed before his eyes for a moment.

The French commentary team was absolutely in shock. Take a look:

The video is going viral on social media. Dozens of versions of this clip have been uploaded to YouTube and it has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

“Was expecting arms and legs and dust cartwheeling for miles,” one fan wrote.

“110kmh, dead-icy slope and surviving that. Not from this world !” wrote another.

“Absolutely epic, couldn’t believe my eyes watching that earlier,” another commented.

Maxence Muzaton is no amateur, though. He’s a 30-year-old former Olympian who consistently ranks among the top skiers in the world.

But even for a professional, a situation like that has to be pretty taxing.