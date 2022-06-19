What Today's Ruling Means For Lia Thomas' Swimming Career

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 8: Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers after competing in a freestyle event during a tri-meet against the Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Swimming's governing body voted this weekend to prevent transgender athletes who transitioned after puberty from competing.

FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of a policy that will require transgender swimmers to have completed their transition by age 12 in order to compete.

Transgender athletes have been a focal point of debate in recent months, thanks in part to the success of Penn swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas, who previously swam for the Penn men's team, transitioned and began competing for the women's team.

The decision goes into effect on Monday.

Thomas, who won a national championship at Penn, was hoping to continue her swimming career.

The former Penn swimmer has her eyes on the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, among other events.

"This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It's what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair," James Pearce, the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press. "They're not saying everyone should transition by age 11; that's ridiculous. You can't transition by that age in most countries, and hopefully you wouldn't be encouraged to. Basically, what they're saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage."

Thomas declined a comment to ESPN on the latest decision.