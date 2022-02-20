Winter Olympian Suffers Nasty Injury During Freezing Race

Skiers are used to competing in frigid conditions, but all that experience didn’t help Finland’s Remi Lindholm in the 50km mass start race at the Olympics.

Because of the low temperatures and freezing winds, officials shortened the race from 50 to 30km. Still, Lindholm finished the run with an uncomfortable injury “below the belt” as a result of the conditions.

After the race, Lindholm had to use a heat pack to thaw out his frozen penis.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men’s Olympic 50km race) … it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through,” Lindholm told Finnish media, via the New York Post.

Finland skier suffers frozen penis in Olympics mass start race https://t.co/LDe7tkzAHf pic.twitter.com/3EwKuZTcas — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2022

Incredibly, this is apparently not the first time this has happened to Lindholm, who dealt with a similar outcome during an event in Finland last year.

Get this dude some stronger thermal underwear, if that’s even possible.