Winter Olympics Hero Has Reportedly Died At 35

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. South Korean hockey player Cho Min-ho has passed away.

Min-ho passed away after battling cancer. He was just 35 years old.

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Min-ho's passing. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for this Friday.

"The Korean ice hockey family will remember him not only as a great player but also as a great human and leader on and off the ice," the IIHF's statement said.

Min-ho competed for South Korea's men's ice hockey team from 2008-2021, appearing in 11 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship tournaments and one Olympic Winter Games.

During the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Min-ho became the first Korean player to score a goal in Olympic men’s ice hockey history.

Our thoughts are with Min-ho's family and friends during this difficult time.