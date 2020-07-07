WNBA Players Call For Owner Kelly Loeffler To Be Removed

Several prominent WNBA players are calling for the removal of Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler as a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

Loeffler, the Republican junior senator from the Peachtree State, has co-owned the team with Mary Brock since 2011. She originally purchased a minority stake in the WNBA franchise in 2010.

Last month, Loeffer appeared on FOX News to argue against defunding the police. During her appearance, she referred to armed Black protesters in Atlanta as “mob rule.” She also has drawn criticism for supporting an anti-LGBT group, the Family Project Alliance, on Twitter.

After these recent statements, former WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes as well as current players like Sue Bird, Alysha Clark and Natasha Cloud, have all come out and questioned the league allowing Loeffler to continue to own a team.

Get her weak ass out of our league. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 4, 2020

Asking myself the same question — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) July 3, 2020

In regards to her “mob rule” comment in particular, Dream guard Renee Montgomery pointed out Loeffler’s ardent support for the 2nd Amendment, intimating that she was against these particular armed protesters because they were black.

“The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights,” Montgomery tweeted. “The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms.”

"The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights. The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms." #MomentsEqualMomentum — Renee Montgomery (@itsreneem_) June 26, 2020

Of course, we saw the NBA remove Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, so there is precedent in professional sports.

However, time will tell if the WNBA actually feels Loeffler’s actions are worth her having to step down. It all could depend on how much pressure players and coaches put on the league.

