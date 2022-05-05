Photos: Meet The Wife Of Golfer Sergio Garcia

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain embraces fiancee Angela Akins in celebration after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, star golfer Sergio Garcia made headlines when he lost his temper with a PGA Tour rules official.

On the first few holes of his first round, the fiery Spaniard found himself in a tough spot. After driving a ball out of bounds, Garcia was actually able to locate the ball. However, a rules official said that he ran out of time just before he was able to find it.

Garcia is known for having a temper on the course, something he's worked on. Someone that has helped him with that and just about every aspect of his golf and non-golf life is his wife, Angela.

The happy couple has two children together. The whole family was at The Masters earlier this season.

Angela had an immediate impact on the Spaniard's life. Just three months after they got engaged, he won his first Major at The Masters.

Now they can return to Augusta National for years to come.

She also founded the UGLI foundation, an anti-bullying program.

As for the golf tournament this weekend, Garcia fired a three-under, 67 and sits four shots off the lead.