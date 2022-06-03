Rafael Nadal In French Open Final After Alexander Zverev Injury: Fans React

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 03: Alexander Zverev of Germany receives medical attention following an injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What was shaping up to be a classic between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev ended in heartbreak this Friday afternoon.

During the second set of their semifinal matchup, Zverev rolled his ankle while attempting to return a forehand from Nadal. He fell to the floor in immediate pain.

Unfortunately, Zverev was unable to continue the match. Prior to the injury, he was heading for a second tiebreak with Nadal. He dropped the first set, 7-6.

As you'd expect, tennis fans were disappointed that this match ended because of an injury.

"Man that sucks for Zverev. Should have been up 2-0 and now this. Hope the injury doesn’t keep him out too long," ESPN's Chris Fallica tweeted.

"You feel really bad for Zverev at the moment," Bharath Ramaraj said. "That ankle. His temperament has been questioned before but he has put up a gritty show today."

Now, the focus for Zverev shifts over to Wimbledon. Will he be ready in time? That's what fans want to know.

As for Nadal, he'll advance to yet another French Open final.

We'll see if the "King of Clay" can leave Roland Garros as a 22-time Grand Slam champion.