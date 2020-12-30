The Spun

Report: Zdeno Chara Makes Shocking Free Agency Decision

Zdeno Chara shakes hands with an opponent before an NHL game.TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After 14 seasons captaining the Boston Bruins, defenseman Zdeno Chara will suit up for another Eastern Conference foe in 2020-21.

Chara is signing with the Washington Capitals, according to The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell. The 6-foot-9 southpaw originally signed with Boston in 2006 after four seasons with the New York Islanders and four more with the Ottawa Senators.

In 14 seasons with the Bruins, Chara made five All-Star Games and was named first-team All-NHL twice. He also earned second-team All-NHL honors on four occasions.

The tallest player in NHL history, Chara helped lead the Bruins hoist the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Chara and the Bruins had the top record in the Eastern Conference at the time the 2019-20 NHL season was shut down due to COVID-19. When play resumed, they advanced to the conference semifinals where they were eliminated by the eventual world champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins won the Eastern Conference in 2018-19 before falling to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. Washington, meanwhile, won the Stanley Cup in 2018 and has been one of the top teams in the East over the last two seasons.

The 2020-21 NHL season is scheduled to begin next month.


