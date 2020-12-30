Report: Zdeno Chara Makes Shocking Free Agency Decision

After 14 seasons captaining the Boston Bruins, defenseman Zdeno Chara will suit up for another Eastern Conference foe in 2020-21.

Chara is signing with the Washington Capitals, according to The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell. The 6-foot-9 southpaw originally signed with Boston in 2006 after four seasons with the New York Islanders and four more with the Ottawa Senators.

In 14 seasons with the Bruins, Chara made five All-Star Games and was named first-team All-NHL twice. He also earned second-team All-NHL honors on four occasions.

The tallest player in NHL history, Chara helped lead the Bruins hoist the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Chara and the Bruins had the top record in the Eastern Conference at the time the 2019-20 NHL season was shut down due to COVID-19. When play resumed, they advanced to the conference semifinals where they were eliminated by the eventual world champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins won the Eastern Conference in 2018-19 before falling to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. Washington, meanwhile, won the Stanley Cup in 2018 and has been one of the top teams in the East over the last two seasons.

The 2020-21 NHL season is scheduled to begin next month.