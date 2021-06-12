Believe it or not, Saturday’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland resumed play just hours after Christian Eriksen‘s haunting collapse.

Some question whether play should’ve resumed at all, given the circumstances. But the continuation was made easier when Eriksen’s teammates received a positive update on his status.

Per ABC, Eriksen spoke to his Denmark teammates via phone ahead of Saturday’s resumed play. That had to have been an inspirational phone call from the Denmark midfielder.

Denmark and Finland players are playing on, no doubt with Eriksen’s condition on their minds. You can find coverage of the resumed match on ESPN2.

Saturday’s scene in Copenhagen is truly one of the most surreal you’ll ever see at a sporting event. Fortunately, Christian Eriksen appears to be making good progress following his medical emergency.

UEFA announced Saturday afternoon Eriksen was transferred to the hospital and has been “stabilized.” That’s about as positive of an update fans could’ve hoped for.

“BREAKING: Denmark vs. Finland is to resume at 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET),” announced Bleacher Report Football. “The Danish statement adds that the players confirmed Christian Eriksen is ‘OK’ before agreeing to restart the game.”

Denmark-Finland likely would’ve only continued if there was positive news surrounding Eriksen. The fact the match played on sheds optimistic light on the situation.

We send our well wishes to Eriksen and his family during this scary time. In the meantime, you can catch the rest of Denmark-Finland on ESPN2.