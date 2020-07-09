Major League Soccer is back.

The professional soccer league returned on Wednesday evening, as Orlando City is taking on Inter Miami. It’s the first game of the MLS is Back Tournament, which is being televised on ESPN.

Major League Soccer fans are rightfully excited to see their sport back, but they do have one problem with the pitch.

There is a massive Adidas logo digitally imposed on the field. It’s quite striking when you see it for the first time on television.

why does the adidas logo got to be so big pic.twitter.com/zL8zFIegkq — roberturnipseed (@roberturnipseed) July 9, 2020

Fans are annoyed by the logo, but some are using this as an opportunity to simply cherish the return of sports.

“People are so mad about the giant super imposed logo at mid field that Adidas logo is trending on twitter. Sports. I missed you so much,” Daren Stoltzfus, a TV anchor in Orlando, tweeted on Wednesday night.

People are so mad about the giant super imposed logo at mid field that Adidas logo is trending on twitter. Sports. I missed you so much. #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/y590YLZXLl — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) July 9, 2020

Major League Soccer and Adidas agreed to a record-setting $700 contract extension back in 2017, so it’s not surprising to see a huge logo on the field.

The six-year deal made Adidas the official apparel supplier for the league, its clubs and their affiliated youth programs.

“It is by far the biggest deal in the history of our league,”MLS commissioner Don Garber said of the deal. “This deal, in my perspective, helps solidify our position as the leading soccer property in North America. This is a really strong statement about where MLS is today, and how we’re poised for a very positive and energized future.”

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to continue on Thursday and run through August 11. We’ll see if any changes are made to the big Adidas logo in future games.