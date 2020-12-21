Alex Morgan Announces Decision On Her Soccer Future

USWNT superstar Alex Morgan recently returned to pro soccer on a deal with Tottenham Hotspur Women in the FA WSL. But after just five games Morgan has made a big decision on her future in England.

On Monday, Tottenham Hotspur Women announced that Morgan is leaving the club and returning to the United States. The club thanked the USWNT star for her contributions and wished her well in “the next stage of her career.”

Morgan took to Twitter shortly afterwards to retweet the club’s announcement. She ends her stay in London with two goals in five appearances.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity,” the World Cup champion wrote. She did not specify what she plans to do next.

Alex Morgan has 107 goals in 170 caps for the Stars & Stripes. He has two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal on top of dozens of individual accolades.

Her club career has never been quite as prolific as her international career though. Morgan has never played more than 20 games in a season for any of the NWSL, WPSL, USL W-League or WPS teams.

She recently welcomed her a daughter into the world, giving birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco this past May.

Alex Morgan is now a global superstar and a mother. The entire world is available to her and we all look forward to the next stage of her incredible career.