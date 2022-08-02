Alex Morgan Excited To Face England: Soccer World Reacts

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Oct. 7, the USWNT will take on England at Wembley Stadium.

The official Twitter account of the USWNT posted a graphic for its showdown with England. The graphic included a photo of Alex Morgan using her tea-sipping celebration.

Morgan reacted to this Twitter post, writing, "Oh they really put the tea in that photo... we must mean business."

Fans were understandably amused by Morgan's tweet.

"If she scores in England vs England and does the tea celebration my life will be complete," one fan said.

"For those English fans who thought #USWNT would be scared to play them now," another fan wrote.

Morgan made headlines in 2019 when she pretended to sip a cup of tea after scoring a crucial goal against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

That celebration from Morgan generated a plethora of reactions. There were plenty of fans who thought it was awesome, but there were also people who found it to be tasteless.

If Morgan scores a goal on Oct. 7, she might just have to bring back this celebration.