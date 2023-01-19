Alex Morgan Has 5 Suggestions For Helping Athlete Moms

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Balancing motherhood and a career in professional athletics can certainly be a challenge.

Icelandic soccer player Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir recently shared some of the issues she ran into after getting pregnant during her career, which led to USWNT star and mom Alex Morgan dropping some advice for clubs on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Through Sara's story, I feel compelled to express how at the very least a team can support their player that's a mom," Morgan said before offering five suggestions for teams to implement.

Providing their own hotel room on away trips (yes we usually have roommates) Providing a hotel room for nanny/caregiver Providing seats on the team flight for baby, caregiver Providing meals/per diem on the away trip for baby, caregiver Providing a suite/private space at the game for baby, caregiver

"This is the bottom line. There are so many more ways in which a club can support their players with children. But again, this is the bare minimum from a club to a player," Morgan said.

Morgan, 33, and her husband Servando Carrasco welcomed their daughter Charlie Elena in April 2020.

She missed the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship and 2020 SheBelieves Cup as a result of her pregnancy before returning to the pitch for a friendly match in November 2020.