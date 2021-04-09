Alex Morgan Has Blunt Message For Teammates Before USWNT Game vs. Sweden

Alex Morgan and the USWNT are getting ready for a friendly against No. 5 Sweden tomorrow. And there’s no love lost between the two teams.

Speaking to the media, Morgan revealed that her team’s loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics “still stings”. She recognized that there are players on the team that weren’t a part of that stunning loss, and pledged to “remind them.”

“I think a lot of the players who were there in 2016, it’s in the back of our minds,” Morgan said. “And those who weren’t there, we’ll be sure to remind them.”

In the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, the high-octane USWNT were stifled by Sweden’s defense. Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius scored for The Blue and Yellow in the 61st minute. Morgan equalized in the 77th, but it wasn’t enough.

That game went to extra time and then to penalties, but Morgan and teammate Christen Press missed their penalties, and Sweden won 4-3. Sweden would go on to win a silver medal, losing the gold medal match to Germany.

Alex Morgan says USWNT's loss to Sweden in Rio still stings for players who were on that team. "And for those who weren't here, we'll remind them." USWNT plays Sweden on Saturday in tune-up for Tokyo Olympics. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) April 9, 2021

The loss to Sweden marked the first time that the USWNT finished an Olympic Games without a medal. It snapped a three-tournament streak of gold medal wins too.

But Alex Morgan and the USWNT got their revenge a few years later.

At the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lindsey Horan scored a goal in the 3rd minute and The Blue and Yellow never came close to equalizing. The USWNT won that game 2-0 en route to winning the World Cup.

Tomorrow’s game is only a friendly. But it’s clear that Alex Morgan wants to continue making Sweden suffer for what they did in Rio.