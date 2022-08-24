Look: Alex Morgan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Parenting

SANDY, UT - JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of United States and her daugther Charlie Elena arrive to the friendly game between Colombia and United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has made it known that she enjoys being a mother to Charlie Elena Carrasco.

With that said, Morgan posted an interesting question on Twitter for her followers. She wants to know what fellow parents do with their children's artwork from school.

Morgan revealed that she throws out roughly 95 percent of Charlie's artwork.

"What do you guys do with all the beautiful-unique-one of a kind artwork that your kids bring home from school? Just want to make sure we're on the same page that we throw away 95% of it...," Morgan tweeted.

The responses to Morgan's tweet are mixed.

"You take a picture of it, you put the really special stuff in a box for when they get older and then you toss it," one person replied.

"Decorate our house with them - don’t throw anything away," another person said.

A few of Morgan's followers claim 95 percent is a low number. If that's the case, she shouldn't feel bad about throwing away some of her daughter's artwork.