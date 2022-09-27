Look: Alex Morgan Has Message For US Men's National Team

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Prior to this Tuesday's international friendly between Saudi Arabia and the United States, Alex Morgan posted a message on her Instagram account.

Morgan is clearly cheering on the United States men's national soccer team.

This was the message Morgan shared for the USMNT on her Instagram account: "Good luck to our boys!"

This Tuesday's match will be a nice test for the USWNT before the 2022 World Cup begins.

The starting lineup for the United States this Tuesday features Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Aaron Long, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna, DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta.

The United States men's national team will have its first World Cup match on Nov, 21 against Wales.

We'll see if the United States can make an exciting run in Qatar later this year.