Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Date Photo

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Life as a mom and professional athlete doesn't present many opportunities for a night out.

But thankfully, Alex Morgan and her husband, pro soccer player Servando Carrasco, recently got to enjoy a rare night out as a couple.

Morgan took to social media, sharing a photo of the happy couple.

"We were due for a night out🖤," she wrote on social media on Wednesday.

A photo of the date night has gone viral.

Sports fans took to social media to praise Morgan for her date night photo.

"Slayyyyy sis ❤️," her teammate, Abby Dahlkemper, wrote.

"U guys ❤️🔥," one fan added.

"YOUR DRESS 💙💙," another fan added.

"Coolest couple," another fan wrote on social media.

"Love you two!!! The blue is so stunning on ya," another fan added.

Alex and Servando were married in 2014. They have one child together, a daughter named Charlie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Hopefully Alex and Servando were able to enjoy a fun date night.