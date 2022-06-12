Alex Morgan Leading League In Goals: Soccer World Reacts

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Alex Morgan #13 of USA is warming up during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is 32 years old, but she appears to be playing as well as ever.

The United States women's national team star is dominating on the pitch for her NSWL team, the San Diego Wave.

Morgan scored her league-leading ninth goal of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Who doesn't like watching Alex Morgan score goals (besides her opponents, of course)?

"Alex Morgan may just be in the best form of her career right now," one fan tweeted.

"You CANNOT say that Alex Morgan isn’t good enough for the Uswnt anymore. Absolutely cannot!" another fan added.

"Motivated Alex Morgan is the best Alex Morgan," one fan added on Twitter.

There's no stopping Alex Morgan right now.