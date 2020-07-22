Alex Morgan Loved Jurgen Klopp’s Reaction To Christian Pulisic

Chelsea wasn’t victorious today in its showdown against Liverpool, but Christian Pulisic put on a show for his fans all across the world. The 21-year-old star nearly shocked the top team in the Premier League despite not even playing the entire match.

Pulisic had an incredible assist in the second half, knifing through Liverpool’s defense and placing the ball in the perfect spot for Tammy Abraham. Fast forward 12 minutes later, and the American phenom had a goal of his own.

If it wasn’t for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal in the 84th minute, Liverpool would have been sweating out the final few minutes of the match.

Though fans may have been nervous that Pulisic trimmed the team’s lead down to one goal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem rattled at all. Klopp was actually impressed by Pulisic’s goal in the 73rd minute and even gave him a head nod to show his approval.

Klopp’s reaction to Pulisic’s goal caught the attention of many fans watching back at home. It even generated a few laughs from USWNT star Alex Morgan.

Morgan knows all about great celebrations and reactions. During the 2019 World Cup, the 31-year-old striker had fans buzzing over her tea-sipping taunt against England.

As for Pulisic, the Chelsea forward has been on an absolute tear since the Premier League resumed play. We’ll see if he can keep it up against Wolverhampton on Sunday.