Photo: Alex Morgan Shares An Adorable Pregnancy Picture

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is due to give birth to her first child any day now.

The 30-year-old soccer star announced she was pregnant in October. Morgan and her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco, are due sometime in April.

Morgan shared an adorable pregnancy photo on her Instagram page on Saturday. She’s wondering how her two dogs will feel about a baby in the house.

“Excitement, sadness, confusion… who can read a dog’s mind? Fill me in here,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.

The dogs should adjust extremely well to a new baby. They always seem to.

Morgan, meanwhile, has been keeping up with her workouts. She’s shared some videos of her in-home workouts on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-vj2A2FEBb/

“Garage gym workouts keeping me sane, fit, and feeling good before baby girl turns our world upside down,” she wrote.

It’s certainly going to be one athletic baby.