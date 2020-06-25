Alex Morgan Reacts To 2023 World Cup Announcement

On Thursday, FIFA announced that the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in a joint effort. Needless to say, USWNT stars such as Alex Morgan are excited at the chance to defend their crown.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Morgan offered her congratulations to Australia and New Zealand for their successful World Cup bid. It was her first tweet in over two weeks, but has quickly garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

“Congrats Australia and New Zealand,” the two-time World Cup champion wrote. Many of the comments expressed hopes that Morgan will attend the upcoming tournament. She’ll be 33 years old when the tournament begins.

Assuming the USWNT qualify for the tournament (they’ve never failed to qualify), it will be the first games the team plays in Australia since the 2000 Summer Olympics. The USWNT has never played a game in New Zealand.

🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 congrats Australia and New Zealand! https://t.co/pm4hib923m — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 25, 2020

Heading into 2023, the USWNT should be the prohibitive favorite to win it all. The USWNT are coming off one of the most dominating World Cup performances in the history of the tournament.

They conceded only three times in the entire tournament and never trailed once in their seven-game stretch. Perhaps their most eye-popping performance was a historic 13-0 win over Thailand that saw Alex Morgan score five goals.

We’re a good three years away from the 2023 World Cup. But if Morgan and the USWNT are even half as good in three years as they were in 2019, they’ll be unstoppable.