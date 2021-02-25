Alex Morgan Reacts To Big Return For The U.S. National Team

The United States women’s national team made a statement on Wednesday night, defeating Argentina 6-0 to capture its fourth SheBelieves Cup title. Alex Morgan played a huge role in the win, as the USWNT star finally got back on the score sheet.

Morgan gave birth to her first child last May, resulting in a long hiatus from soccer. It didn’t take very long for her to get back in the swing of things, though.

In the 84th minute, Morgan scored her first goal since becoming a mother. The entire team immediately embraced her and celebrated this awesome moment.

Soccer fans around the world went into a frenzy after Morgan’s shot went through the back of the net.

“I still can’t believe Alex Morgan is out here scoring goals for the national team after she had a baby last May and caught Covid. My goal would’ve been ‘hopefully I can make it to the store alone by 2023-24ish,’” one fan tweeted.

Following the dominant win on Wednesday night, Morgan had a message for her fans on social media.

“Loved getting my first US goal at home in Orlando,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for all the love this tournament. Back to work with the Orlando Pride now!”

It’s great to see Morgan back on the pitch making plays for the USWNT.

We’ll see if Morgan can keep this momentum flowing when she rejoins the Pride.