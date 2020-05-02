Alex Morgan Reacts To Federal Judge Ruling Against USWNT

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled against the United States women’s national soccer team and its demands for equal pay.

The California judge ruled in favor of the United States Soccer Federation on most of the key points in the ongoing wage discrimination lawsuit. Led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, the players alleged the federation discriminated against them under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In the end, the judge ruled that the players “have not demonstrated a triable issue that WNT players are paid less than MNT players.” According to ESPN, USWNT players actually earned more in total and on a per-game basis than their male counterparts.

After the ruling, players like Rapinoe and Morgan made their displeasure with the ruling known.

“Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality,” she said.

Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality. https://t.co/s1VWfF2IG0 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 2, 2020

USWNT spokesperson Molly Levinson released a statement about the ruling.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay. We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.”

The fight for equal pay rolls on for the USWNT.