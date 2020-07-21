Alex Morgan Reacts To NWSL Coming To Los Angeles

Earlier this week, the National Women’s Soccer League announced a new professional team is coming to Los Angeles.

Hollywood stars and more than a dozen former members of the U.S. women’s national team formed an ownership group to bring a team to L.A. Names like Natalie Portman, Alexis Ohanian and Mia Hamm helped make the move possible.

“The growth trajectory of the NWSL is incredibly exciting, but we also need to be strategic and thoughtful about how fast we expand and the communities we partner with, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.

“We’ve long sought the right partner in LA considering the NWSL fanbase that already exists in the region and the massive interest in women’s soccer in general. Those factors, along with an incredible ownership group make this an ideal situation and we couldn’t be more thrilled to move forward.”

Not long after the news broke, USWNT star Alex Morgan weighed in on the new team.

“Welcome to the @NWSL, Angel City! Been 10 years since the last professional women’s team in Los Angeles, 10 long years. It’s about time!” she said on Twitter.

Former USWNT stars like Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach are all attached to the investing group.

The team is still waiting for an official name before it begins play in the spring of 2022.

It looks like Alex Morgan is ready.