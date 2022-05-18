Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Big U.S. Soccer Announcement

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that a new collective bargaining agreement will go into effect this June. This new CBA includes an equal split of World Cup bonuses for the men's and women's national soccer team.

A few hours after the new CBA was announced, USWNT star Alex Morgan went on Twitter to share her thoughts on it.

"Equal pay for equal work with US Soccer," Morgan tweeted. "Such a historic moment for this team, so proud of all the work put in to make this happen."

Morgan is clearly a big fan of this CBA contract, which will run through 2028.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone also called this a "historic moment" for the women's national team.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” Cone said. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

All the details regarding the U.S. Soccer Federation's new CBA can be found here.