Alex Morgan Reacts To USWNT Qualifying For 2023 World Cup

TOPSHOT - United States' forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP/Getty Images)

The United States women's national team has officially qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After defeating Haiti on Monday, the USWNT stomped Jamaica 5-0 on Thursday night.

Following the USWNT's win, Morgan shared her thoughts on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

"2023 bound baby," Morgan tweeted. "We want 2024 too so we have some work to do these next games. Next up: USA v MEX July 11."

Morgan returned to the USWNT's starting lineup last week. She quickly proved that she's still capable of making a huge impact, scoring two goals against Haiti.

The USWNT won't be nearly as dependent on Morgan as it used to be, especially with young players like Trinity Rodman coming into their own.

That being said, Morgan should still play a significant role on the USWNT when it comes to their pursuit of another World Cup title.

On Monday, the USWNT will square off with Mexico.