Alex Morgan Shares Adorable Photo With Her Infant Daughter

Last week, USWNT superstar Alex Morgan welcomed her first child into the world.

Charlie Elena Carrasco was born on Thursday to the two-time World Cup winner at 8-pounds-5-ounces. After posting an adorable picture of Charlie in her swaddle over the weekend, Morgan released a new photo of her beloved daughter for us today.

The Instagram photo features Morgan holding her child in her arms while wearing a pair of necklaces that both say “Charlie” on them. “my Charlie girl,” she wrote for her 9.2 million followers.

Charlie is the daughter of Morgan and MLS midfielder Servando Carrasco. The couple announced they were expecting a child this past October – three months after Morgan helped lead the USWNT to a World Cup title over the Netherlands.

Morgan has been a driving force in one of the most dominant women’s soccer teams in the history of the sport. And she has the accolades to prove it.

On top of her 107 goals in 169 matches – six of which came at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – she is a two-time finalist for FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, a multiple-time US Soccer Athlete of the Year, and a three-time ESPY winner.

But it’s easy to imagine that Charlie may outshine all of the things she’s ever achieved in soccer.