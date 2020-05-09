The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alex Morgan Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Daughter

Alex Morgan at the 2019 Women's World Cup vs. England.TOPSHOT - United States' forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is officially a mom. The U.S. soccer star shared the first photo of her newborn on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been quite a year for Morgan. The U.S. Women’s Soccer team had one of the more dominant runs in World Cup history last year. Morgan was one of the stars of the tournament, scoring six goals in six matches played.

Now, less than a year later, she’ll transition from the challenges of professional sports to the challenges of parenthood. Morgan gave birth to her daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Charlie came after a lengthy pregnancy which lasted around 42 weeks. But the long wait is over as Morgan and her husband, Servando, can now enjoy parenthood.

Morgan shared an update and accompanying photo of her newborn on Saturday afternoon.

“At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

It’s been an exciting year for Morgan and her family.

Congratulations to her and her husband as they begin this new chapter of life!

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.