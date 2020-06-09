Alex Morgan Tweets Message On US Soccer’s National Anthem Policy

Protests during the national anthem have become a controversial topic in the sports world for the past few years. On Monday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced important news regarding this matter.

In 2017, the U.S. Soccer Federation made it a requirement for players to stand during the national anthem. This came shortly after Megan Rapinoe kneeled for the anthem in 2016.

Now that more awareness is being raised as to why athletes kneel during the anthem, the policy that was made in 2017 could eventually be repealed. ESPN shared details on the story, which said the board would meet via conference call to discuss the policy.

Alex Morgan provided details on the meeting which took place today. She shared a full statement from the U.S. Soccer Athlete Council that expressed the athletes desire to peacefully protest without any consequences.

“The Athlete Council strongly encourages the Board of Director to repeal this policy. We understand the voting membership of U.S Soccer will have the final say on this policy and we hope they will join us in our quest to allow an athlete to peacefully protest,” the U.S. Soccer Athlete Council said.

Here’s the full statement that Morgan shared on Twitter:

Considering the NFL appears to be leaning toward letting players kneel for the anthem without any backlash from the team or management, the U.S. Soccer Federation will likely repeal its policy.

We’ll see if the Board of Directors makes a decision before the end of this week.