Look: Alex Morgan Went Viral At The Super Bowl Tonight

All the stars come out for the Super Bowl, including USWNT star Alex Morgan. The two-time World Cup champion has already gone viral twice this Sunday.

During the first half of the Bengals-Rams game, the NBC camera crew showed Morgan sitting next to her husband, Servando Carrasco.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were happy to see Morgan in attendance.

San Diego Wave FC's Alex Morgan makes a Super Bowl appearance. pic.twitter.com/4J8y5ZXpJ2 — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) February 14, 2022

Not only is Morgan at SoFi Stadium tonight for the big game, she was a part of Michelob ULTRA’s advertisement for the Super Bowl.

Let’s just say fans are seeing a lot of Alex Morgan this Sunday.

Morgan isn’t the only star in attendance for the Super Bowl.

We’ve already seen Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Emmitt Smith and others enjoying the action at SoFi Stadium.

NBC will probably show more celebrities as the game progresses.