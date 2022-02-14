The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Went Viral At The Super Bowl Tonight

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers GameLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

All the stars come out for the Super Bowl, including USWNT star Alex Morgan. The two-time World Cup champion has already gone viral twice this Sunday.

During the first half of the Bengals-Rams game, the NBC camera crew showed Morgan sitting next to her husband, Servando Carrasco.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were happy to see Morgan in attendance.

Not only is Morgan at SoFi Stadium tonight for the big game, she was a part of Michelob ULTRA’s advertisement for the Super Bowl.

Let’s just say fans are seeing a lot of Alex Morgan this Sunday.

Morgan isn’t the only star in attendance for the Super Bowl.

We’ve already seen Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Emmitt Smith and others enjoying the action at SoFi Stadium.

NBC will probably show more celebrities as the game progresses.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.