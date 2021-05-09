Alexander Ovechkin Announces Special Sports Investment

In his two decades of professional hockey, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has earned a ton of money plying his trade. And now he’s ready to invest some of that money into sports.

Speaking to ESPN, Ovechkin revealed that he intends to become an investor in the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. Ovechkin said he feels it’s important to support women’s sports and wants to support the Washington DC community too.

“I think it’s important to support women and women’s professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world,” Ovechkin told ESPN. “It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town. Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it’s very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care.”

Ovechkin isn’t the only celebrity investor in the Washington-based women’s soccer team. Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush and Olympic gold medal winner Dominique Dawes have also pledged investment in the club.

The Washington Spirit were founded in 2012 as D.C. United Women. But they soon rebranded to the Washington Spirit and quickly became regulars in the NWSL playoffs.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Spirit made the playoffs each time, reaching the semi-finals twice and the final in 2016. They narrowly missed the title, losing 3-2 on penalties to the Western New York Flash.

The NWSL is currently undergoing some incredible ratings growth. Perhaps with Ovechkin’s investment, the added attention will allow the Washington Spirit and the rest of the league to grow even more.