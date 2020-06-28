Alexi Lalas’ tweet about the national anthem is going viral after several National Women’s Soccer League players kneeled on Saturday.

Every player in Saturday’s game between the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns kneeled for the national anthem. The players also wore Black Lives Matter shirts and arm bands.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism against Black people and people of color in America,” the NSWL players said in a statement. “We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone.”

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe, who kneeled in 2016, was a fan of the move.

You love to see it. You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color. @TheNCCourage and @ThornsFC kneeling in solidarity with @Kaepernick7 and @Blklivesmatter ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/8Urlj5FMPn — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 27, 2020

Former United States national team player turned analyst Alexi Lalas had his own viral tweet about the anthem.

“Now it takes courage to actually stand for the national anthem,” Lalas wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Lalas, 50, has attempted to clarify his thoughts on Twitter. He says he is sorry for any distraction he caused.

I wrote a few more words about today… pic.twitter.com/1jDGXEEK33 — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 28, 2020

Lalas has added that he feels the national anthem will eventually go away from professional sporting events.

“Think anthem will go away from leagues. Despite how you feel, I think there will be no lasting negative impact,” he said of players kneeling. “Think soccer fans ultimately just want the game. International comp is where there may be problems. Governing bodies (FIFA/IOC etc) will have clear anthem requirements.”