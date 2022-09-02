Argentina Calls Off Soccer Games After Assassination Attempt

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Any soccer match in Argentina that was scheduled for this Friday has been suspended.

Soccer matches in Argentina have been suspended due to an assassination attempt on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's vice president.

Patronato vs. Union, Rosario Central vs. Talleres and Lanus vs. Tigre have all been suspended.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) released a statement on this matter.

"The Argentinian Football Association expresses its strongest repudiation of what happened with vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," the AFA said, via ESPN. "We call on society as a whole, warning that violence of any kind is never the solution."

Fernandez de Kirchner was near her home in the Recoleta area when a man pointed a gun at her face.

The pistol that was pointed at Fernandez de Kirchner's face was loaded with five bullets. Although the gunman pulled the trigger, the pistol didn't fire correctly.